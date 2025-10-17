FG moves to use AI to shorten administrative process in public service 

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to use Artificial Intelligence to drive productivity in the public sector in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, dropped the hint at the kick off of an AI skills training in Abuja.

The training was for public section leaders in partnership with Google.

Tijani said: “We see Artificial Intelligence as a major driver of productivity across our key sectors.

“We have been putting resources into ensuring that we can support our civil servants and our public service in a manner that AI can become something that is native to them… to accelerate and shorten the time we spend on administrating our processes, or by using it to better deliver to our people.

“And this is why we’re extremely excited about this opportunity and support from Google.”

Launched with a flagship leadership briefing in Abuja for senior officials, Apolitical’s Government AI Campus will provide a comprehensive set of practical resources for Nigerian public servants.

Speaking about Google’s motivation for supporting the programme, West Africa Director at Google, Olumide Balogun, said: “Championing Nigeria’s digital transformation means investing in the people who shape its future.

Also Read:

“By working hand-in-hand with public sector leaders and practitioners, we are not only providing technical resources but sharing knowledge that empowers them to deliver better, more efficient government services.

“Through AI, Nigerian communities can benefit from smarter solutions, improved social outcomes, and greater inclusion in a rapidly changing digital economy.”

Vice President at Apolitical, Chris Ferguson, reinforced the value of upskilling: “Structured training is the cornerstone for successful AI adoption in government.

“This initiative is a pioneering effort that will equip Nigerian public servants with the capabilities to lead the digital transformation with confidence and foresight.

“Bringing the Apolitical Government AI Campus to Nigeria is part of our broader commitment over the past year to advance AI adoption and digital skills in Nigeria, including partnerships to expand internet access, support local AI innovation hubs, and enhance digital education.

“These efforts collectively aim to help build a robust AI ecosystem that powers Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth and social development.”