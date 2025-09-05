FG mourns victims of Niger boat mishap

The federal government has expressed sadness over the tragic boat accident in the Borgu area of Niger State, which claimed the lives of about 32 people.

In a condolence message issued on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the incident as heartbreaking, especially as it comes barely four months after devastating floods ravaged Mokwa, another community in Niger State.

“The Federal Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Niger State.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy,” Idris said.

According to him, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been directed to work closely with the Niger State Government in providing relief and assistance to the victims’ families and survivors.

Idris commended the swift response of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency in ensuring that all passengers aboard the ill-fated boat were accounted for.

The minister also cautioned Nigerians to prioritise safety when travelling on inland waterways, stressing that the use of protective life jackets should never be ignored.

“Safety precautions can make the difference between life and death,” he warned, while revealing that the Federal Government has mandated the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on a massive sensitisation campaign to raise awareness on waterway safety.

The government prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and wished survivors a speedy recovery.

