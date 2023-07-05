FG mourns first FCT Minister, Ajose-Adeogun

828 828

The Federal Government FG has expressed its condolences to the family of late Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, over his demise.

Ajose-Adeogun, who died last Saturday at the age of 96, was the first Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the regime of Gen. Murtala Muhammed.

He was charged with the responsibility of drawing up the Abuja Master plan.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, conveyed the condolence message on behalf of the FG in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement signed by the Director of Information, office of the SGF, Willie Bassey Akume, described the late former Minister as a “technocrat, a boardroom guru, entrepreneur and an initiator of developmental projects in the country.’’

He also commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State and prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.

Ajose-Adeogun was appointed as the FCT Minister. He served meritoriously as a two-term Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply in 1975.

He was later appointed as the Federal Commissioner for Special Duties, Federal Capital Development Authority and until his death, was the Chief of Ita-Aladan, Obun Eko, Isale Eko, Lagos.