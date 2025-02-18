FG mourns Edwin Clark

The Federal Government has mourned the death of the elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, at the age of 97.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the Federal Government was saddened by the passing of Clark.

Idris said the late Clark was a distinguished patriot, relentless advocate for justice and equity, and a pillar of Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

According to him, his decades of service to the nation in various capacities; as a politician, nationalist, and elder statesman left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s governance, unity, and development.

“His advocacy, deep reservoir of wisdom, and unwavering commitment to national progress made him an invaluable voice in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“His wise counsel and selfless contributions to nation-building will be sorely missed.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chief Clark’s family, the government and people of Delta State, and all Nigerians who benefited from his extraordinary life of service,’’ he said.

Idris, however, prayed for the repose of his soul and for strength and comfort for those mourning ‘’this great loss.”

