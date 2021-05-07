The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the strike of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria would end soon.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, expressed this believe while addressing newsmen at the end of a conciliation meeting between the government negotiating team and the two unions on Thursday in Abuja.

Ngige said government had made offers to the two unions and their representatives would consult with their various National Executive Committees and revert.

The minister said a lot of work went into the government’s proposal to the two unions, which substantially addressed their demands for judicial and legislative autonomy.

He said: “A lot of work went in.

“We have exchanged briefs with JUSUN and PASAN.

“They have their demands, which they had earlier submitted.

“The government has given counter offers and properly addressed the burning issue of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.”

Ngige said questions were asked and answered, while critical observations were made and explained, working on the proposal given by the government.

According to him, the meeting has been adjourned with a view to enable JUSUN and PASAN take back the government proposal to members of their National Executive Committees.

He said: “We expect them to work on the documents from tomorrow and if they are satisfied, they should inform us.

“And you know that when they are satisfied, the logical thing is to call-off the industrial action.

“So, we are to receive their views on the government offer by Tuesday morning.”

Ngige, however, said over all, the discussions had been very fruitful, adding that they had moved from the initial position of ground zero to ground 85.

He therefore, appealed to the striking workers to return to work to enable government meet the remaining part of their demands.

He said: “We cannot do this when legislation is closed in various states.

“We cannot also operationalise them when the courts are closed and heads of courts are not allowed into the courts or their offices.

“We have made documentation and statistics for the state houses of assembly to make appropriate laws.

“So, we plead that you open the courts and state houses of assembly.

“Besides, we are menaced by bandits, terrorists and arsonists, with the courts closed, the police cannot tackle insecurity.”

Responding, the Vice Chairman of JUSUN, Emmanuel Abioye, and the National President of PASAN, Mohammed Usman, both promised to meet with their NEC to study the situation and consider the offers before reverting to the Minister of Labour.