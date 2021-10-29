FG made provisions of N100m for roads costing N20b – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has lamented paucity of funds for roads construction in the country, saying that the federal government made a provision of N100 million for the construction of road costing N20 billion.

He made this known while presenting 2022 budget and 2021 budget performance before the lawmakers.

Fashola said, “Apart from the pressure of resources to pay, there is the inadequacy of annual budget provisions where N100 million or N200 million is provided for roads costing twenty or more billions of naira.”