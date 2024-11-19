FG lifts NYSC posting ban, targets private sector to fight unemployment

The Federal Government has revoked all restrictions on the posting of National Youth Service Corps members, paving the way for corps members to be deployed to private sector organisations such as banks and oil and gas companies.

The directive will take effect with the commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ orientation course, a memo dated November 18, 2024 said.

The policy shift, according to Olawande, is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader strategy to combat rising youth unemployment by ensuring government agencies align with his administration’s vision.

The previous posting policy, implemented during the tenure of former Minister of Youth Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, restricted corps members to four sectors: Education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure.

The memo was from the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande.

It was designed to discourage private companies from exploiting cheap labour while promoting public sector capacity-building.

However, the government now argues that the restriction has limited corps members’ ability to gain relevant experience in their fields of study, leaving many ill-prepared for the job market.

By lifting the restrictions, the government seeks to create more opportunities for NYSC participants to acquire practical skills aligned with their educational background, enhancing their employability.

The new directive also prioritises postings to locations like Abuja and Lagos for high-demand sectors. The initiative aims to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors, enabling the NYSC to play a more significant role in bridging the skills gap and addressing the unemployment crisis.

The memo reads in part: “There is an urgent need to review this policy to expand the opportunity and access for corps members to serve in places that are relevant to their areas of study.

“Without prejudice to the need to constantly review per prevailing realities, I now direct as follows: Lifting of all restrictions on postings.

“Posting of corps members to, as much as practicable, be in line with their course of study.

“Posting of corps members to select banks and other private sector organisations, including those operating in oil and gas, to commence with Abuja and Lagos.

“The directive contained herein will take effect from the date of commencement of the 2024 Batch ‘C Orientation Course and applies in relation to any matter relating to the posting and distribution of corps members to Places of Primary Assignment.

“The now revoked policy has greatly hampered experience gathering that would effectively prepare them for the job market.”

