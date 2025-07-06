FG launches visa amnesty for foreigners

The Federal Government has introduced an Expired Visa Initiative (Amnesty) to boost compliance with the new visa regime and support a secure migration system.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Akinsola Akinlabi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Akinlabi explained that the initiative offers foreigners with expired immigration status in Nigeria a chance to regularise their stay without incurring penalties.

The initiative, which began on May 1, will end on September 30.

It targets those who overstayed visas or violated visa conditions.

It applies to foreigners with expired Visa on Arrival (VoA), as well as holders of expired Single or Multiple-Entry Visas.

Also covered are individuals whose Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) expired over 30 days ago.

All affected persons are advised to regularise their stay at https://amnesty.immigration.gov.ng within the grace period to avoid penalties.

To ease the process, Akinlabi said the NIS has set up a support team to assist applicants during the amnesty window.

Also Read

Support is available via email at amnesty@immigration.gov.ng for anyone seeking help with their application.

The NIS said it remains committed to lawful migration, national security, and transparent immigration procedures.

For more details, visit the Nigeria Immigration Service website: www.immigration.gov.ng.

Post Views: 1