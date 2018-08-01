FG launches Patients’ Bill of Rights

The Federal Government has launched “Patients’ Bill of Rights” document that identifies rights, responsibilities and privilege of patients in relation to health care givers in Nigeria.

The document was launched by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Osinbajo said the Patients’ Bill of Rights was a significant component of right to life.

It is the right to have adequate health care, access to clean, safe and secure healthcare environment as well as to access equitable quality care and caregivers irrespective of the patient’s status.

Prof. Osinbajo said it is the right of patients to fully participate in the implementation of the treatment plan and decision making.

He said interaction between patients and healthcare givers give confidence to the patients and their families.

Speaking on health financing, the Vice President said the present government has allocated one per cent consolidate revenue of the 2018 budget to the health sector with a view of improving the healthcare system and achieving Universal Health Coverage.

In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said the overall objective of the Patients’ Bill of Rights is to regulate interactions between patients and health workers in the country.

He said the idea was conceived by the Federal Ministry of Health in partnership with the Consumer Protection Council, Nigerian Medical Association and other stakeholders.

Adewole said: “Patients’ Bill of Rights’ identifies rights and privileges in a Patient-Care Giver relationship for the protection of consumers and providers as well as promote higher and safer healthcare standards in our Hospitals.”

Also in his goodwill message, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, described the Patients’ Bill of Rights as document that would provide complimentary interaction between patients and healthcare provider.

The World Health Organisation Country Representative, Dr. Wondi Alemu, represented by Dr. Rex Mpazanje, said that WHO is fully in support of protection of right of the patients and the healthcare givers.

Alemu said WHO would also provide support in the implementation of the programme.

In his welcome remarks, the Director General, Consumer Protection Council, Babatunde Irukere, said that Patients’ Bill of Right would help in eliminating quarks in the health sector.

Irukere said it is part of the Consumer Protection Council’s mandate to ensure that patients received adequate and quality treatment in the hospitals.

He said the Patients’ Bill of Right contained information on the right and responsibilities of patients and the health care providers.