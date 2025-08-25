FG launches digital portal to ease teachers’ registration, certification

The Federal Government has unveiled a digital portal designed to ease teachers’ registration, certification, and professional development as part of its ongoing efforts to boost educational standards in the country.

Speaking at the unveiling and Strategic Vision for Nigerian Teachers in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the portal and vision framework were designed to reposition education.

Alausa noted that no nation could rise above the quality of its teachers, adding that the unveiling was not merely about technology, but a renewal of collective commitment to teachers, their dignity, growth and future.

According to him, the TRCN portal will serve as a comprehensive platform to facilitate seamless registration, licensing and renewal of teachers nationwide.

“It will also enable examination scheduling, professional development tracking as well as serve as a national database for teachers’ performance and career progression,” he added.

The minister explained that, beyond technology, the unveiling also marked the rollout of a strategic vision for teachers, anchored on five pillars: professionalisation, digitalisation, accountability, equity, and global alignment.

Alausa said the framework would ensure that teachers were duly registered and continuously developed to leverage technology for wider access to learning.

He also announced the introduction of a mandatory Teacher Ethics and Criminal Record Verification Framework, emphasizing that no teacher would henceforth be employed in public or private schools without undergoing thorough ethical screening and comprehensive criminal background checks.

According to the minister, private school owners would also be required to verify the TRCN registration and ethical clearance of their teachers, with the new portal incorporating a secure verification system.

“This is not punitive; it is protective. It is about safeguarding our children and upholding the moral integrity of our classrooms,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Dr. Ronke Soyombo, stated that the initiative was part of her 100-day action plan to digitize the council’s operations.

Soyombi explained that the portal would improve data management and address long-standing complaints about delays in processing teachers’ certificates and licences.

“With this portal, teachers across Nigeria can conveniently register, access their results, and print their certificates from the comfort of their homes without visiting state offices,” she said.

She added that the TRCN had introduced a service level agreement to ensure that results of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) were released within one week, after which successful candidates could immediately access their certificates.

The registrar also said that the reform would enhance transparency, expand coverage, and promote efficiency in teachers’ professional development.

“Every parent can now verify online if their child’s teacher is duly registered with TRCN. Our website also hosts resources for teachers, including study materials ahead of the PQE and access to accredited trainers.

“The TRCN has streamlined the PQE curriculum from 23 subjects to five core areas, such as foundational mathematics, literacy, digital literacy, safeguarding, and pedagogy,” she disclosed.

Soyombo disclosed that by October, the council would launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered lesson plan generator to provide teachers with simulated and contextualized instructional materials, making learning more engaging for pupils.

She explained that the initiative would lead to a 50 percent increase in TRCN-certified teachers, improve child protection, and achieve a global benchmark.

Similarly, Chikodi Onyemerela, Director of Programmes, British Council, described the portal as “a significant milestone in transforming Nigeria’s education system”.

In the same vein, Ian Attfield, Senior Education Adviser at the British High Commission, stated that the new system would enhance data management and boost teachers’ motivation and performance.

Also speaking, Mohammed Isa, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, stressed the importance of making digital education platforms inclusive for persons with disabilities.

Isah said that the initiative must incorporate accessibility features such as screen readers, sign language support, and digital braille to align with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, TeckPlus Digital Solutions, Dr Patrick Adeleye, says the newly developed TRCN digital portal would transform teacher registration, certification, and licencing in the country.

Adeleye said the journey to building the platform started 20 months ago when TRCN sought an efficient system to gather accurate data on teachers nationwide.

He explained that the platform would drastically reduce bottlenecks that previously delayed or denied teachers access to certification and licencing.

According to him, the portal is designed to address challenges around teacher data management as part of the Education Management Information System (EMIS) agenda being championed by the Minister of Education.

“Before now, we did not have accurate figures on the number of teachers in Nigeria, how many were certified, or even qualified to be in the classroom.

“This affected the overall learning outcome,” Adeleye noted.

