The Federal Government on Thursday launched the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and appeal fund with a pledge to galvanise support for the Nigeria Legion ahead of next year’s Remembrance Day.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force, on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the pledge during the launch in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event is an annual tradition towards acknowledging and appreciating the gallantry and sacrifices of veterans in the first and second world wars.

Also to appreciate peace keeping operations around the world and internal security operations, including the ongoing campaign against terrorism in Nigeria.

Mustapha emphasised the need for soldiers who have paid the supreme price in the course of defending the nation to be honoured.

The SGF commended the activities of the Nigerian legion for their continued services to the country as security personnel in public and private offices.

He also promised to galvanise support from Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the remembrance day.

The SGF however, urged corporate organisations and business concerns to support the veterans through voluntary donations, employment and welfare support.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Brig.-Gen. Jones Akpa Rtd, expressed gratitude to the government for the support given to the legionnaires so far, while calling for a stronger partnership.

Akpa also used the opportunity to commend the SGF and its team for an effective coordination in the country’s response on COVID-19.

Highlights of the occasion were decorations of the SGF, permanent secretaries, some directors in the Office of the SGF and some journalists with the emblem.

NAN recalls that January 15 of every year is celebrated as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

From November 5 to January 15, 2021, top government officials and other Nigerians are expected to hang the emblem on their clothes as a mark of appreciating the efforts of fallen soldiers.