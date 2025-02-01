FG lauds performance of Chibok girls at AUN

The Federal Government has reassured of its commitment to supporting the Chibok girls currently studying at American University of Nigeria in Yola, Anambra State.

Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs, revealed this to newsmen after a visit to the girls at the AUN on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chibok girls were part of those kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State in 2014.

According to the Minister, the visit was to assess the recovery and success of the girls in partnership with the AUN.

Suleiman-Ibrahim said the government would empower and provide the girls with the opportunities to contribute to national development after their graduation.

She said: “I am proud of the support they were getting and they are progressing very well.

“Some of them are in their final year and some have three years to graduate, while some are placed on economic empowerment programmes.

“The welfare and the well-being of every citizen is a serious business for this administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Mr. President did not take it for granted.

“It is a priority, this girls will be well empowered to be able to support the country in this era of nation building.”

NAN reports that the minister also presented materials and cash gifts to the girls during the visit.

