FG, Lagos flag-off 3rd Mainland Bridge rehabilitation for N21b

The Ministry of Works in collaboration with the Lagos State Government on Wednesday flagged off the “Emergency Repairs” of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, and Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, flagged-off the repairs.

Umahi said ongoing emergency rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State would gulp over N21.074 billion.

He said the sum was as a result of an expansion of the scope of work to include complete replacement of the asphalt of the bridge deck to the standard two inches to make motoring smoother and safer on the bridge.

He said: “This is yet another milestone in the actualisation of the renewed hope agenda of divine President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“This, amongst other things, is aimed at the total repositioning of road and bridge infrastructure in Nigeria and to bring succour to road users who have suffered the effects of decayed infrastructure over the years.”

Umahi said previous efforts to fix the bridge did not address all the concerns for total restoration of the integrity of the bridge, hence the need to expand the scope of the repairs.

He added that a special feature agreed with the Lagos State Government was to fix spikes on the guard railings to discourage suicide attempts on the bridge.

The Minister added that the repairs of the four ramps of Adekunle/Adeniji would be completed on or before December 13 for Christmas and New Year, while the maintenance of the main carriageways would begin in January 2024.

He said: “It is pertinent to state that the ongoing works being flagged off today only concern the superstructure elements of the bridge.

“The ministry is currently carrying out investigations as well as the design of the piles, pile caps, piers as well as the deflected deck slab.

“This will lead to the award of a contract for the restoration of the substructure elements of the bridge at a later time.”

On his part, Hamzat thanked President Bola Tinubu for giving attention to the maintenance of Third Mainland Bridge and others in the state.

Hamzat expressed confidence that Umahi would replicate his sterling achievements in the area of infrastructure as governor of Ebonyi State.

He appealed to Lagos residents to accept the minimal discomfort the repair of the bridge might cause, assuring that it was necessary for the overall good of the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Umahi and the Deputy Governor later visited the starting point of the proposed Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, where they had discussions with some firms.

Umahi said the project, which had its starting point at Victoria Island near Eko Atlantic City, was a Public Private Partnership and would boost interconnectivity in the nation.

He said other infrastructure along the project alignment would promote tourism, job creation and interconnectivity.

Hamzat assured that the Right of Way of the project had been recovered by the state government.

He appealed to Lagos residents not to build or buy land along the project alignment, adding that several problems in the built environment were caused by physical planning infractions.

On the entourage of the Minister were the Director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Adedamola Kuti; Director Highways, Bridges and Designs, Omotayo Awosanya; and Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, and other top Directors of the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.