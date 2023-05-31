FG, Labour set for meeting at 2pm + Those in attendance

A meeting between the leaders of the Organised Labour and the Federal Government has been slated for 2pm on Wednesday (today).

According to available information, the meeting is to discuss the way forward on the removal of subsidy on petrol.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy during his inaugural speech on May 29.

Scheduled to be at the meeting are officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission

The meeting is expected to be attended by the NNPC, NUPRC and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

On the side of Organised Labour will be the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

The Eagle Online had on Tuesday reported that the meeting was scheduled to hold as early as Tuesday evening by 7pm.

This did not happen.