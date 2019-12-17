The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday issued grant of N5 million, each, to five Nigerian Academies to support them in nation building.

The Minister, Dr Ogbonaya Onu, on behalf of the Ministry, issued the grants to Nigerian Academies of Science, Engineering, Letters, Education and Social Sciences in Abuja.

Onu said that the grants were given in celebration of excellence and to show appreciation to their contributions to nation building, adding that Nigeria had the best in the academies concerned.

He further said that all great nations attained greatness because they celebrated greatness, excellence, knowledge and reward those that made important contributions to their development.

“We must attach importance to knowledge in Nigeria and the academies are the reservoirs of knowledge in our nation and society.

“Looking at the various challenges in the country, whether insecurity, economic problems or fighting corruption, technology is needed to solve and find lasting solutions to them,” he said.

Onu said technology could not operate in isolation but must generate its own inventions and Innovations with wisdom from humanity.

“When all these are put together, the problem of the society will be solved in a manner to help the nation move quickly.”

He further said the Ministry was working with other ministries, departments and agencies to attain the level of greatness Nigeria desired.

The, minister, however assured the Academies of continuous support, adding that as the ministry’s funding improved, the support would increase.

Prof. Fola Lasisi, President of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the gesture, saying that it had done extremely well and had blazed a trail that others should follow.

The Nigerian Academies of Science, Engineering, Letters, Education and Social Sciences comprise of Emeritus Professors who train the Ministry’s Research Institute staff and avail its agencies with knowledge and expertise.