FG, IOM repatriate 160 more stranded Nigerians from Libya

The Federal Government with the support of the International Organization for Migration has repatriated more than 160 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

Ambassador Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’Affaires En Titre, made this known in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

He said the evacuees were expected to arrive in the country on Monday evening.

According to Musa, the evacuees are Nigerians who were trapped in Libya as irregular migrants on the verge of perilous journey to Europe and other parts of the world.

Musa said the repatriation came less than a week after 155 irregular migrants were voluntarily evacuated, assuring of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure no citizen was left abandoned abroad.

He said: “The 160 Nigerians departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard chartered flight No UZ0189 today, Monday at 4.30 p.m.

“They are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday night.

Also Read:

“The evacuees include 95 males, 60 females, one child and four infants.

“They will be received by relevant agencies in the country who will ensure their seamless reintegration into the society.”

Musa disclosed that more than 6,500 stranded Nigerians had been repatriated from Libya under the IOM Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation in 2023.