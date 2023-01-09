FG inducts Apostle Chinyere into Nigeria’s Books of Record

The Nigeria Books of Record Research Centre has appointed the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, as Fellow of the organisation.

NBR was established in 2009 as part of the “Change Begin with Me Campaign” of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Director-General of the centre, Prof. David David, conferred the honour during a church service at OPM headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday.

David said that the decision to confer Chinyere as a fellow of the centre was taken in view of his selfless and humanitarian services to the poor and less privileged.

He said: “So, we decided to induct Apostle Chinyere a Fellow of NBR in recognition of his humanitarian assistance to thousands of Nigerians across all religious and ethnic divides.

“Chinyere is among those who are bringing real change in Nigeria by his mission of giving hope to the poor, less privileged and downtrodden in the society.

“The remarkable thing that impresses us about his humanitarian services is that these things are done from the offerings and tithes of members of the church.”

David said it was through tithes and offerings that Chinyere built 22 state-of-the-art free nursery and primary schools being attended by more than 45,000 pupils in the country.

He added: “The pupils are provided with four pairs of uniforms, bags, books and other writing materials as well as fed daily in OPM’s free school feeding programme.

“Chinyere built the first free school for children born with Autism and Down Syndrome in the world as well as operates two free specialist hospitals in Port Harcourt and Abia State.

“He has built 18 free estates that accommodate both the poor, repentant armed robbers, kidnappers, militants and prostitutes, among others, as they undergo rehabilitation.”

David said aside from providing accommodation for them, Chinyere also feeds, clothes and takes care of their general upkeep.

According to him, the preacher has given local and foreign scholarships to over 3,000 Nigerians in universities in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Turkey, Cyprus, Benin Republic and United Arab Emirates.

He said: “OPM also operates a free restaurant that feeds the poor and less privileged as well as built houses for widows and orphans.

“Currently, the church operates the largest skills acquisition centre in Port Harcourt that has trained over 30,000 Nigerians in the last 10 years on different vocational skills for free.

“Recall that Chinyere in 2021 relocated late Deborah’s family to Port Harcourt, bought them a 15 mini flat estate, gave her parents a car, canteen and awarded scholarships to her siblings.”

Receiving the award, Apostle Chinyere expressed delight over the honour and reiterated his commitment to engage in more humanitarian services for the people.

He said that he was motivated to embark on humanitarian works by his passion and commitment to follow the footstep of Jesus Christ, who loves the poor and the suffering.

He said: “We already have more humanitarian services in the pipeline that are designed to touch more lives in 2023.

“One of the things we want to do is to establish a free university where children of the less privileged can go to school without paying a Kobo.

“The things we are already doing and others in the pipeline will be run from the tithes and offerings of members of OPM.”