Alhaji Bashir Alkali, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Social Investment Management Systems.

This was contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja by Nneka Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

NASIMS is a platform that encompassed all National Social Investment Programmes, including N-Power, National Home Grown School Feeding, GEEP, Conditional Cash Transfer and others and it provided a singular data portal for all the programmes.

Alkali thanked the committee for their acceptance to work towards collating data for all national social investment programmes in the country.

He said: “I hope we will work very closely to ensure that the project meets its intended conclusion.

“The project coordinators and initiators have put in quite a lot of work and collated so much data before this inauguration and I am impressed with their efforts.

“I commend them and sincerely hope that from today, we will move with the speed of light to cover up for lost time. I hope the committee will give the necessary guidance to the management on the direction of the project.

“I urge all the committee members to work together to ensure that we achieve all that this project is expected to achieve.”

Responding, one of the committee members and Director, National Information Technology Development Agency, Dr. Usman Abdullahi, said the committee would work relentlessly to address the critical nature of the project.

Abdullahi said: “I want to assure the permanent secretary and the committee of NITDA’s commitment to the success of this project.

“It is a critical national project and we will do everything to ensure that it succeeds.”

Similarly, another member, David Ibhawoh of Fourcore Technology Solutions, stated that institutionalising the project would be the core mandate of the committee.

Ibhawoh said: “As a private sector organisation, we are tools responsible for the actualisation of this dream.

“We are to provide a one-stop shop for all the national social investment programmes as a veritable tool to ensure that we reach the poorest of the poor in the society.

“We will provide an institutional framework within the ministry to ensure that Nigerians are the key beneficiaries at the end.”

Other members of the committee are Dr. Nasir Mahmoud; Dr. Raphael Oraeluno, Director Planning, Research and Statistics; Nsikak Okon; Dennis Obeto; Uzo Eziukwu; Damick Amachree of Fourcore Technology Solutions; and Abdullahi Usman.