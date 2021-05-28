The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee to resolve the intra-union trade dispute in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund’s Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions branch.

Yerima-Peter Tarfa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this in a statement signed by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, on Friday in Abuja.

Tarfa said the ministry had conducted an investigation into the matter when it received a petition from a faction of the NSITF unit of ASSBIFI: “Integrity and Transparency Group.”

According to him, the investigation revealed that an intra-union dispute was going on in ASSBIFI.

“It was in this regard that a five-member caretaker committee was set up during conciliation to help resolve the issue,” Tarfa said.

He charged the committee to iron out the grey areas between the warring parties in the interest of peace and harmony in the workplace.

“The committee is to review the local bye-laws of NSITF, ASSBIFI unit, and to conduct election of the local branch of the ASSBIFI, NSITF unit, as soon as possible, as directed by the Minister for Labour and Employment,” he said.

The permanent secretary urged the committee to work assiduously, objectively and transparently to achieve its overall objective, which is to critically review the issues in dispute and proffer implementable solutions.

Tarfa also appealed to the disputing parties to embrace dialogue and peace, for increased personal and organisational productivity.

He said the committee had two weeks to conclude its task.

The committee is chaired by Olebe Alex, Ministry of Labour and Employment, with Modupe Adebayo, a non-member, as Secretary.

Other members are Asiomanokal George Akokotu (NSITF), Aderemi Alabi (NSITF/ASSBIFI), Joseph Agoha (NSITF/ASSBIFI) and Beieble Zifa (NSITF).

The committee of the chairman pledged commitment of members to achieving the mandate given it.

—