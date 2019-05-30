The Federal Government has set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee to plan the 2019 Global Youth Empowerment Forum slated for August in Abuja.

Williams Alo, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this while inaugurating the committee on Thursday in Abuja.

Alo said the forum was part of the Centenary anniversary celebration of the International Labour Organisation.

According to him, it is with a view to ensuring the success of this international event that this Inter-Ministerial Committee is being constituted.

He said the forum would hold in Abuja from August 1 to August 3 and would attract about 250 delegates from across the globe.

He also said the forum would bring together youth, policy makers, and social partners to exchange views, share experiences and provide ideas on how to foster decent work for the youths.

He said: “The forum will further create a platform for young people to engage in participatory and in-depth discussions on the most burning issues surrounding youth employment.”

Alo noted that in considering Nigeria for the forum, the ILO took into consideration the country’s leadership role in youth-led development initiatives across Africa.

The permanent secretary said the terms of reference for the Committee include: to ensure adequate security arrangement for the forum; provide and ease immigration services for international delegates to the forum.

He also said the committee shall facilitate protocol arrangements for officials of ILO member states and other United Nations Agencies expected at the forum.

He, however, said the committee should work with the ILO Country office in Nigeria in the coordination and harmonization of the activities of the forum, among others.

He, therefore, charged members of the committee to employ dedication, integrity and conscientiousness in discharging the task given them.

He said: “This is a rare privilege extended to us as a nation and we have the responsibility to justify the confidence reposed on us.”

Denins Zulu, ILO Country Director to Nigeria, said that the forum had never been held in any part of the world outside Geneva.

He added that the last one was held in 2012 in Geneva. So, hosting of the forum in Nigeria is of historic importance as Nigeria would be the first outside Europe to host the event.

Zulu, who was represented by Dino Corell, said that Nigeria being the most populous African nation, would be given an opportunity to showcase Nigeria positively in terms of innovations in digital technology and entrepreneurial skills.

He said that the Director-General of ILO, Guy Ryder, and other high-level dignitaries, including United Nations Secretary-General Envoy for Youth, and Ministers from various countries are expected at the event.

He said: “Mr Ryder’s attendance will make it his first visit to Nigeria and the second time in the history of Nigeria to have the presence of the DG ILO in the country after 1959 when the ILO Office was opened in Nigeria.”

The committee has as its Chairman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Secretary, Director, Productivity and Labour Standards.

Other members were drawn from Ministries of Labour and Employment, Youth and Sport, and Foreign Affairs; Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Security, Federal Road Safety Corps and ILO.