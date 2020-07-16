The Federal Government on Thursday inaugurated the Presidential Committee for the Maintenance of the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, inaugurated the committee in Abuja via a virtual meeting.

Fashola said the Mausoleum, which was conceived and commissioned in 2019, was to serve as a national monument and tourist centre in memory of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his contribution to nation building.

According to him, the committee would take responsibility for the effective maintenance and management of the facility in accordance with the National Public Buildings Maintenance Policy and ensure its protection, work at optimal capacity and attain its full life span.

He said: “The national public buildings maintenance policy provides a framework and attendant guidelines for the management and maintenance of federal government-owned buildings across the country of which the historic monument and edifice is one.

“The national public building maintenance policy is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the Economic Recovery and Growth plan 2017-2019, which emphasises investment in infrastructure and preservation through proper maintenance and management.

“So we have evolved the facility management programme nationwide going on across federal schools, federal hospitals, correctional centres, federal secretariats and our offices.

“So, we expect that this quality of maintenance will help propagate asset life and also create jobs.

“Maintaining buildings, fixing plumbing, fixing broken doors, windows, continuous activities drives this government’s irrevocable commitment to drive employment and support micro, small and medium enterprises.”

Fashola added that it would also serve as a veritable source of knowledge and resource pool for students, researchers and administrators seeking knowledge on Nigeria’s rich history and the evolution of the nation state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the terms of reference of the committee include to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to draw up strategies and the framework that would guide the committee in the effective maintenance of the facility.

It is also to determine the composition of professionals to be involved in the management and maintenance of the facility and its artefacts.

Others are to make recommendations to government on ways of using the facility to project the nation’s rich cultural heritage and carry out other functions that may be assigned to the committee.

Members of the committee are: Osuagwu Ndidi, National Commissions for Museums and Monuments; Gabby Onyejekwe, representing Anambra State Government; and Sandra Azikiwe, from family of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe.

Also in the committee are: Nnaemeka Maduegbuna; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; Tina Onokwai, Director, Federal Public Maintenance Department, FMWH; and Jumoke Aileru.