FG implementing critical initiatives to train, equip police personnel – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is implementing some critical initiatives to ensure police personnel are equipped with the necessary tools and training to protect and serve citizens effectively.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said this on Saturday at the passing out parade ceremony of the 478 Regular Cadets Graduands of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

The President, who emphasised his administration’s efforts toward equipment and training of police personnel, noted that a well resource police force was fundamental to national security.

He said that his administration began implementing critical initiatives such as acquisition of new vehicles, communication equipment and forensic tools to enhance crime detection and protection capabilities.

“No police force can perform optimally without ensuring the will power of its personnel. We recognise the essential role a motivated workforce plays in safeguarding.

“Our government is working tirelessly to improve the quality of lives for all personnel and their families. A satisfied and well cared for police officer is essential to ensuring safety and security of our people.

“We have also embarked on a nationwide recruitment drive to address the long-standing issues of understaffing within the police force.

”These initiatives will engage new energy into the force, reduce overworking and provide more opportunities for all Nigerians to serve their country,” president said.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the entire staff of the Nigeria Police Academy for their professionalism, dedication and passion, which had not gone unnoticed.

Tinubu implored the 478 graduands to shun corruption, abuse of power, misconduct, urging them to be good ambassadors of the force and strive to protect lives and property.

“Your role goes beyond enforcing laws, it is about serving with compassion, fairness and respect for human lives,” he said.

The President also enjoined them to uphold the highest standard of integrity and professionalism in every situation they faced.

“Your success will depend largely on your relationship with the community you serve, be visible, approachable and responsive to their needs.

“Let your action bring hope to the communities you serve and reinforce the values that the Nigeria Police Force stands for,” Tinubu said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, AIG, Sadiq Abubakar, reiterated the determination of the academy to produce ideal officers who were equipped with knowledge and skills to face the challenges of policing.

“Mr President, the academy is proud to present to you 478 Regular Cadets Graduands, who have successfully completed both their rigorous academic programmes in various disciplines and police professional trainings.”

Abubakar, therefore, urged the graduands to be the embodiment of justice, propaganda and defender of peace, order and national security.

“Always do your best to be a good ambassador of this great institution, your family and the Nigerian Police Force

“In every action you take, let honesty, patriotism, fairness and mutual respect be your watch words.

“Always remember that your commitment to public service extends beyond the confines of your core duties; it includes but is not limited to making sacrifices and commitment to humanitarian services.

“Your commissioning into the Nigeria Police is happening at a time when Nigeria is faced with lots of security challenges.

“But with your collective efforts and the Inspector General of Police policy on repositioning of the Nigeria Police for a better service delivery, Nigeria will overcome the waves of the menaces hampering the developmental agenda of President Tinubu.”

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his tireless efforts towards addressing the needs and concerns of the academy.

Present at the event were; Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano, Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Geidam, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Rep. Makki Yalleman and Chairman Senate Committee of Police Affairs, Sen. Ahmed Malam-Madori.

Others were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Aliyu Modibbo and others

