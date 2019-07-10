The Presidency has said the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the Federal Government, popularly known as Ruga Policy, has not been suspended.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Senior Policy Adviser (Agriculture Interventions Coordination) in the Office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dr. Andrew Kwasari, during an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

Kwasari told newsmen during a training session organised for the executives of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and its executives in eight states considered to be flashpoints, that Nigerians need not to worry about the 30-day ultimatum given by the Coalition of Northern Groups over the suspension of the nationwide implementation of the Ruga settlement for Fulani herders.

He advised the CNG to respect the Office of the President which took the decision in national interest.

Kwasari said: “No, the National Livestock Transformation Plan has not been suspended.

“In fact, it has been enhanced because Mr. President, in his wisdom, has spoken and directed that this is the plan that we should be working around to implement.

“We will need an all-encompassing committee of the National Economic Council, National Food Security Council and Federal Executive Council working together to deliver this plan.

“So, for us, this is the type of leadership that the country needs.

“So, there is no mention of suspension whatsoever for the NLTP.”

The training programme, which was jointly organised by the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, had as its theme: “Dialogue and Negotiations: Why, When and How To Be Effective.”