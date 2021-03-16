The Federal Government has not authorised private importation of COVID-19 vaccines, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said.

Enahire made this known during the Presidential Tasks Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

He said: “Private importation of COVID-19 vaccines has not been authorised due to reports of substandard falsified vaccines in circulation.

“The deployment of vaccines will be handled by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency or any of the agency’s accredited facilities for now.”

Speaking on the ongoing concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccines, the Minister reassured that the vaccines were safe and no adverse effects had been recorded in the country.

“The President, Vice President, other leaders, frontline health workers have taken the vaccines and are all doing well,” he said.

The Minster also said the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control has developed a health safety app to enable those who have been vaccinate report any adverse reaction.

Ehanire said: “We are working with state commissioners for health to meet the COVID-19 support fund requirements.

“We assure all states and local governments that the promised support fund for the process would be paid as soon as the formalities were compete.

“I urge all states to use existing resources so that there are no hitches in the exercise before the disbursement.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 8,000 jabs of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered across 34 states and the FCT.

Only Kogi State has been left out.

Kogi State is yet to establish a fully functional cold chain facility in order to receive its allocation.