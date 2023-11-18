FG has dedicated 10% of social interventions to PwDs – Minister

The Federal Government has dedicated 10 percent of its various social interventions to Persons with Disabilities.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, revealed this in Abuja on Friday.

Edu spoke when she inaugurated various empowerment programmes sponsored by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

She said President Bola Tinubu had directed that the disability community should be given priority in all intervention programmes of the government.

She said: Mr. President has instructed that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation should dedicate 10 percent of all humanitarian and poverty alleviation interventions to persons with disabilities.

“Today is the flag-off of the empowerment of people living with disability.

“Already, we are into conditional cash transfers for 15 million households.

“Out of this figure, 10 percent is reserved for the disability community.

”So, we are happy and very proud of the Disability Commission for pushing on all fronts to ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda is actually achieved.

“We are providing PoS machines to persons with disability across Nigeria so that they can be the last mile distributors of the funds to people living in villages and hard-to-reach areas.”

The Minister also announced the donation of N100,000 to each beneficiary of the PoS machines to help them kick-start their businesses.

Edu added: “We have also provided not just the PoS machines, but the N100,000 capital for them.

“We also gave N130,000 each as scholarship to some physically challenged students in tertiary institutions.

“Beyond this, we have also been able to bring officials of the Corporate Affairs Commission here to carry out proper registration of their businesses.

“About N20 million has been released for that purpose.

“Rather than begging, the PwDs will be running businesses that will empower them, their society and everyone around them.

“We are having several other interventions like giving out grants to associations that deal with disabilities.”

Edu said the Federal Government was committed to supporting the educational needs of Nigerians, including persons with disabilities.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the commission, James Lalu, had said that the gesture was aimed at empowering the disability community to become economically self-reliant.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities, Bashiru Dauda, assured Nigerians that his team would ensure an effective legal framework that would protect the rights of PwDs in Nigeria.

Ruth Ofomo, the representative of the Bank of Industry, said the bank had provided a micro credit loan of N10 million to small scale business holders.

Ofomo said the loan should be accessed without any form of discrimination.

On his part, Abba Isa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability matters, said that there are about 31 million persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

Isa challenged stakeholders to support efforts toward including PwDs in governance and other social interventions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event featured presentation of scholarship awards to students living with disabilities.