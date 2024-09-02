FG hands over 20 CNG buses to Oyo State Government

The Federal government through the Presidential CNG Initiative committee has handed over 20 CNG buses to the Oyo state government, in an effort to cushion the current high cost of transportation.

The Presidential CNG Initiative is a component of the palliative intervention of the President Bola Tinubu administration, directed at providing succour to the masses.

This was occasioned by the transitive hardships of the fuel subsidy removal policy of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government came up with the CNG idea which is the conversion of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to compressed natural gas to cut the cost of transportation nationwide.

The Chief Executive Officer and Programme Director of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, Micheal Oluwagbemi, conducted the handover on behalf of the Federal Government at the Pacesetter Transport Service, Eleyele, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

President Tinubu, according to Oluwagbemi, was concerned about making life easier for Nigerians, having discovered the importance of transportation towards the development of the nation’s economy.

Oluwagbemi noted that the deployment of CNG buses in the country was to address issues affecting Nigerians particularly on petrol importation, among others.

He further stated that the deployment of the buses was to end the era of enriching the rich alone, whom he described as cabitocrat for the benefit of everyone and stressed that the compressed natural gas was a source of fuel that is abundant in Nigeria to ameliorate hardship.

He said, “President Tinubu is asking us to use our gas to thrive in transportation, and industries, produce more foods and fertilizers as well as other things that will make life easier for the people.

“We are beginning to do the right thing but this requires us to taste some pains.

“We can’t go back to subsidize our own impoverishment. As a team, we are determined to show our commitment.

“We are here to present 20 buses as a sustainable partnership with Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS) to generate income because they are assets.

“We can effectively ensure that the future of the Oyo State is brighter as well as Nigeria.”

Speaking in behalf of the Oyo State government, the Chairman and Sole Administrator, Pacesetter Transport Service, Mr. Salami Dikko, who expressed gratitude to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Tinubu over the laudable initiative, thanked the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, for developmental successes recorded in the state.

Mr. Dikko, who said there were five working buses when he assumed office as chairman, explained that the buses had increased to 81.

He noted that PTS is now wearing a new look with several laudable initiatives and development.

Dikko maintained that the CNG is the best approach to solve problems in the state, stressing that the governor is keying into the project to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

He, however, described bringing the buses to the state as remarkable which according to him will help to ease the burden of people in the state.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on the Environment, Ademola Aderinto, said CNG is a far cheaper form of energy, noting that the initiative will give a longer and healthier life as it will also prevent the emission of carbon monoxide always caused by combustion engines.

