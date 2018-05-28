FG hails UNILORIN’s commitment to sports development

The Federal Government has praised the University of Ilorin for its commitment to grassroots sports development, especially for the last two editions of the National Youth Games it hosted.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Christian Ohaa, gave the commendation at a recent joint technical meeting on the 2018 National Youth Games to be hosted by the University.

The meeting, held at the Council Chamber, University of Ilorin, according to the institution’s bulleting issued on Monday, was attended by some state Directors of Sports and other stakeholders.

It said that 32 games will be competed for during this year’s event scheduled for between September 7 and September 17.

The last two editions of the Games were held after the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the institution for five years in 2016.

Ohaa, represented by the Director, Grassroots Sports in the ministry, Dr Ademola Are, said the Federal Government had great confidence in the university as exemplified in the award of hosting right of five consecutive editions.

The permanent secretary promised that the ministry would assist the university to develop its facilities to aid sports development on the campus and provide a platform for the discovery of talents.

Declaring the technical meeting open, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, said that the institution was willing and ready to host the Games.

He assured the ministry of the university’s commitment towards a successful hosting of the 4th National Youth Games.

The vice-chancellor said: “It is not difficult to see why we are the most sought-after university in the country.

“Sport is very important to our youths’ development. We will do everything possible to make the competition a huge success.’’

Earlier, during a tour of the university’s hostels, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Lanre TajudeenAjibade, assured the organisers that the institution was ready to accommodate about 5,000 athletes and officials for the games.

The Chairman of UNILORIN Sports Council, Prof. Uche Bassey-Eke, and the Director of Sports, University of Ilorin, Prof. Olawole Obiyemi, attended the meeting.