FG hails UK-based Nigerians for philanthropy in Nigeria

A Nigerian based in the United Kingdom, Yemi Edun, has been commended by the Federal Government for giving out 200 wheelchairs to some mobility-challenged persons in Lagos.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation to the Nigerian on Friday.

Dabiri-Erewa, as the Special Guest of Honour, gave the commendation at an event organised by the Action for Change and Empowerment, a non-governmental organisation based in the UK, United States of America and Canada.

The NiDCOM Chairman acknowledged that Edun’s magnanimity and passion for nation building shows the true depiction of a patriotic Nigerian.

The NiDCOM boss equally implored other individuals and organisations to emulate Edun’s kind act, while congratulating the chosen beneficiaries and urging them to believe in themselves to achieve greater heights.

Edun stated that the philanthropic gesture was his own way of giving back to the society as a Nigerian in the Diaspora.

According to him, proceeds from his published books were used to wholly fund and procure the 200 wheelchairs, via the charity initiative.

The Nigerian-UK businessman and author encouraged the beneficiaries not to wallow in despair but recognise that there is ability in disability.

The Action for Change and Empowerment is a “community-based NGO, non-political and non-profit organisation made up of professionals and entrepreneurs across various industries (and across continents i.e. UK, USA and Canada)”.

Its objective is to align with organisations and local charities to implement worthy causes in Nigeria, with focus areas on Education, Sports, Medical, SME and Palliatives.

