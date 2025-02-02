FG hails Nigerian on promotion to Brigadier General in US Army

The Federal Government has hailed Amanda Azubuike on her historic promotion to a Brigadier General in the United States Army.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, made the position of the government known.

In a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Commission’s Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Dabiri-Erewa lauded Azubuike’s remarkable achievement as a testament to her dedication, resilience, and exceptional service.

Born in London to a Nigerian father and a Zimbabwean mother, Azubuike’s journey is a source of pride for Nigerians worldwide.

She joined the US Army in 1994, becoming an aviator after completing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.

Over her distinguished career, she has held pivotal roles, including serving as a platoon leader, flight operations officer, and public affairs officer.

She currently serves as Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the significance of Azubuike’s promotion, stating: “Amanda’s elevation to Brigadier General not only shatters glass ceilings but also highlights the invaluable contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora to global advancements.”

The NiDCOM Chairman urged Nigerians worldwide to draw inspiration from Azubuike’s accomplishment, reinforcing the importance of perseverance and excellence in their respective endeavours.

