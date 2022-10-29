FG hails election, appointments of Nigerians into Cabinets in Canada

The Federal Government of Nigeria has hailed the election and appointment of three Nigerians into different cabinets in Canada.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, issued the congratulatory message.

The congratulatory message, on Saturday, was contained in a statement by a staff of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of the NiDCOM, Gabriel Otu.

It identified the Nigerians who got into the Canadian cabinets as Kaycee Madu, Akolisa Ufodike and Funke Banjoko.

While Madu was appointed as Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions of Alberta, a province in Western Canada, Ufodike, 49, also got appointed as Deputy Minister at Alberta’s Ministry of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism.

On her part, Banjoko became the first black woman to be elected into the Regional Municipality of Wood Bufallo Government, Mc Murray, Alberta.

In the message of felicitations to the trio, Dabiri-Erewa described their appointments as “heart warming and a thing of pride.

“This is an eloquent testimony to the resilience, hard work and dedication of Nigerians wherever they find themselves.”

The NiDCOM boss noted that Nigerians are breaking the glass ceiling globally and especially in Canada, which has been a stream of successes and winnings.

The Eagle Online recalls that only recently, Ayo Owodunni was elected City Counsellor in Kitchner, Ontario, Canada and Khadija Mamudu-Haliru got elected as Counsellor Ingersoll of Ontario County, Canada.

Dabiri-Erewa wished them the best in their respective national assignments, urging them not to let the country down in the discharge of their duties.