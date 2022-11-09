FG hails as eight Nigerian-Americans win in US Midterm elections

Eight Americans of Nigerian origin, who ran in the midterm elections of the United States of America on Tuesday have come out victorious.

The victories have been commended by the Federal Government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The victorious Nigerians were named as Segun Adeyinka, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, Phil Olaleye, Carol Kazeem, Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje.

They contested in the Georgia House of Representatives elections.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, shared the news on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, congratulating the winners on behalf of the Federal Government.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted: “These Nigerian Americans won their elections in Georgia last night.

“A hearty congrats to them all.”





