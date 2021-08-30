FG hails Akinbiyi on appointment as first Nigerian Commissioner in Australia

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated Abiola Akinbiyi on her recent appointment as the first Nigerian Community Representative Commissioner of the Victorian Multicultural Commission in Australia.

Akinbiyi’s appointment was announced alongside others by the Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Hon. Ros Spence.

Spence is also the Premier of Victoria of the Australian Labour Party.

Each Commissioner is recognised for their skills and life experience championing cultural and religious diversity across Victoria.

In a congratulatory message, the NIDCOM boss said Akinbiyi’s appointment has proved her leadership prowess and passion towards women and youth empowerment.

Dabiri-Erewa urged her not to relent in her service to humanity but remain focused and strive to achieve more in the service of mankind.

Akinbiyi, a community leader and advocate, an award winning entrepreneur and also a Woman and Youth mentor, holds a Bachelor degree in pure and applied mathematics from Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology, Ogbomoso, and also holds a B.Sc in Nursing.

She is also a graduate of African Leadership Development Programme (Leadership Victoria), where she was nominated for Women in Leadership and Entrepreneur of the year 2018 by African Media Australia, winner of 2018 Business and Entrepreneurship (Afro Shine Award), also by African Media Australia.

Akinbiyi, nee Sarumoh of Ibadan, Oyo State, has served in many developmental committees and associations, a mentor to many African youths with multiple successful outcome.

She has also been privileged to speak in different community events that helps to empower African youth and the newly arrived migrants in Australia.

A registered nurse, nurse educator, an IT professional and an entrepreneur with a passion for community development and cultural diversity who believes in positive Integrations and unity, irrespective of race, social status, ethnicity, religion or gender.

She is happily married to Dr. Akinsola Akinbiyi, a high profile consultant psychiatrist in Australia, and the marriage is blessed with lovely children.