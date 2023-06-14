FG grants licences to NNPCL, Belema for crude export terminals

The Federal Government has issued licences to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production Limited and Belema Sweet Export Terminal Limited for establishment of crude export terminals.

The licences were approved and issued to the companies on Tuesday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was done by Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NNPCL Exploration and Production Limited operates Utapate Export Terminal, located in Akwa Ibom State, while Belema Sweet Export Terminal Limited is located in Rivers State.

They are the first set of licences to establish crude oil terminals, sealed and granted by the NMDPRA.

Speaking at the signing of the Terminal Establishment Licences, Ahmed said the development would add more than four million barrels capacity to Nigeria’s Export Storage.

He said the issuance of the licences were pursuant to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021), which stipulated new provisions for the establishment of new export terminals.

According to the PIA Section 174(1) (a): “Except in accordance with an appropriate licence issued by the Authority, a person shall not undertake the following activities with respect to midstream petroleum liquids operations.”

Ahmed said the licence, which it processed and approved, enables one to establish, construct or operate a terminal or other facility for the export or importation of crude oil or petroleum products.

Responding, Modibbo Ahmed, who received the licence on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, disclosed that the crude oil terminal would be operational within three months.

According to him, the NNPCL E&P is a subsidiary of the NNPCL responsible for the exploration and production of crude oil and will have its first cargo soon for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer of Belema Oil Producing Limited, Tein Jack-Rich, who lauded the Federal Government for facilitating business operations in Nigeria, said the terminal would bring Nigeria to a global scale as high breed terminal.

Jack-Rich said the terminal had capacity to generate over $11 billion to the national revenue and over 400,000 barrels of crude daily with a storage point that could store eight million barrels of crude.

“Basically the terminal will create over 100,000 jobs for people of the Niger Delta and Nigerians at large, and Nigeria will benefit through revenue earnings when operational,” he said.

He said the establishment of the Belema Sweet Crude Export Terminal would position Nigeria as the global leader in establishing a climate-conscious crude oil export terminal with integrated renewable energy through a virtual power plant model.

Speaking on subsidy removal, Jack-Rich said it would spur production of more oil and crude for local refineries and consumption.

He added: “With this, what we produce will be accounted for.

“We also have another wing of project to establish a mini refinery to refine excess capacity for local consumption.”