The Federal Government has given conditions for the reopening of the country’s borders.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godffrey Onyema, stated the position of the Federal Government on Monday after a committee meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the borders shut over the failure of neighbouring countries to respect Nigeria’s laws and those of ECOWAS concerning importation, especially rice.

Onyema said it had become imperative for ECOWAS countries to respect rules of origin, vowing that Nigeria will no longer tolerate repackaging of imported goods.

He said any good coming into the country from ECOWAS States must have 30 per cent local inputs.

In addition, the goods to be imported for Nigeria’s market must be escorted directly from the port of member states to the borders.