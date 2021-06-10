The Federal Government has said all social media platforms must be registered to continue operating in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday when he spoke with State House Correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

He said: “What we are saying is that all platforms, you must register in Nigeria.

“You must be a corporate entity before you can do business in Nigeria.

“Whether it is Netflix, Iroko or Facebook, they are all doing business in Nigeria, making money and they are not paying taxes.

“This is in addition to being able to regulate them.

“They are making billions of naira out of this country and they are not paying tax.

“That can’t be allowed to go on.”

Mohammed then went on to list the conditions for such registration.

He said: “Our conditions are laid out.

“To do business in Nigeria, they must register as Nigerian companies.

“They must be licensed and they will have to refrain from using the platform for activities that are inimical to the growth of Nigeria.”