The federal government has given a condition to lift its indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said at a meeting with some envoys that Twitter’s operations in Nigeria will be restored only if the platform can be used “responsibly.”

Asked when the ban will be lifted, Onyeama said there is no definite timeline for that, but added: “The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it.”

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing; why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities,” he also said.