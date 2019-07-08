The Federal Government has been given a 14-day ultimatum to either prosecute a former Gombe State Governor, Danjuma Goje, or face court action and public protest by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre).

A Federal High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State had thrown out the corruption case where Goje, now a senator, was accused N25 billion fraud.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation last Thursday has applied for the court to halt the trial.

Goje was facing corruption charges initiated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before the trial was later withdrawn by Nigerian authorities amidst speculations involving a political deal.

In a statement signed by the organisation’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the group said the action of the government confirms suspicion that Goje trial has been waved aside because of his decision to step down from the Senate presidency race for President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.