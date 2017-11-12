FG generates 18,597 jobs through labour-intensive public works in two years

The Federal Government says it has generated 18,597 jobs through labour-intensive public works.

It has also trained 3,392 people in technical and vocational agricultural skills in the last two years.

It said this in excerpts of a book entitled “Making steady, sustainable progress for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity: a midterm scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’’.

The book, which will be presented to the public on Nov. 16 in Abuja, was sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Authored by the Presidential Media Team, it is a documentation of the notable achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since its inauguration on May 29, 2015.

According to the book, the Federal Government also trained 16,587 people in life planning and entrepreneurial skills and implemented 182 community/local government development projects.

It said efforts were also made to reduce unacceptable level of poverty and socio-economic vulnerability in the nation.

In this direction, the Federal Government formulated the Social Investment Programmes for which N500 billion was appropriated in the 2016 Budget.

The programme features :Conditional Cash Transfers, Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, N-Power Job Creation Programme and Government Economic Empowerment Programme, among others.

It said: “The National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme is aimed at providing a free nutritional meal for public primary pupils across Nigeria to improve school enrolment and completion as well as child nutrition and health.

“So far, 2,000 youths have been empowered through the N-Power programme.

“The National Cash Transfer has also given out loans to farmers, traders and business people to enable them to secure gainful employment.’’

Buhari wrote the foreword of the 348-page book, which contains milestones of all the federal ministries and some select departments and agencies of government.

The publication was edited by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity; Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity and Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, (Office of the Vice President).

The Buhari Media Support Group also contributed to the publication.

The book will be reviewed by Prince Tony Momoh while APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, is the Keynote Speaker/Presenter.