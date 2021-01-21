The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said 4,000 inmates have been freed so far under the Federal Government Amnesty Programme to decongest custodial centres in the country.

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday at the pulling out parade organised in honour of the Controller General of the Nigeria Corrections Centre, Alhaji Ja’afaru Ahmed.

Aregbesola said it was heartwarming that there has been no COVID-19 infection in any of the country’s custodial centres.

He noted that the high bar of Service set by the outgoing CGC necessitated various reforms and initiatives that rapidly transformed the service.

He praised the outgoing CGC for his hard work and commitment to service, saying Ahmed “epitomised service, discipline and responsibility.”

He said the CGC would be remembered for the construction of 3,000-capacity ultra-modern Custodial Centre in Janguza, Kano State (North-West Zone) where 10 component projects have been fully completed while more than 36 others are at various stages of completion across the country.

Aregbesola also mentioned the commencement of the construction of 3,000-capacity ultra-modern Custodial Centres in Karshi, FCT (North-Central Zone) and at Bori, River State (South-South Zone).

Giving details of the achievements of Ahmed, the Minister said: “Currently, 23 inmates are undergoing post-Graduate programmes comprising of one PhD, 16 Master’s Degree and six post-Graduate Diploma programmes.

“A total of 465 inmates are studying various Degree programmes such as Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution; Criminology and Security Studies; Political Science; Law, etc.

“In addition, 1,404 wrote SSCE and 634 passed with five credits, including English and Mathematics, while 4,757 enrolled for Adult Education programme and 1,162 graduated.

“Vocational education enrolment also soared as 280 inmates made up of 267 males and 13 females acquired Trade Test Grades III, II and I in sundry vocations like woodwork, welding, shoe-making, barbing, dress making, etc.

“Under him, the service has lived up to its billing as correctional institution.

“All the beneficiaries of these programmes in education and vocational skills acquisition will no doubt turn out as better citizens.”