FG flags off light rail projects in Northern states – Minister

The Federal Government has commenced plans to support light rail projects in key Northern States, starting with Kaduna and Kano, as part of efforts to enhance public transportation and boost economic productivity in the region.

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, disclosed this when he chaired a discussion on infrastructure during a two-day interactive session.

The discussion was organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation in Kaduna.

Alkali noted that the project is being supported through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

Speaking on the Renewed Hope Cities (RHC) project, the Minister revealed that 3,112 housing units have been completed in Abuja, while Kano has 1,500 units and an additional 500-unit estate.

In other states, 250 unit estates are being planned in each state, with those in Sokoto, Gombe, Yobe, Katsina, Nasarawa, and Benue States completed.

Also Read

According to him, the projects will create over 250,000 jobs across various sites, with workers earning an average monthly pay of N150,000.

They will also stimulate the creation of building material hubs and attract over N70 billion in private investment.

Speaking on the standard gauge Kaduna-Kano railway modernisation project, the minister said 53 percent has been completed.

In the same vein, he mentioned the Kano-Maradi as 61 percent completed.

Additionally, a section of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri (61 km) has been finished and put into use.

Post Views: 1