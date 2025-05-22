 FG files criminal charge against Natasha Akpoti

The Federal Government has instituted a suit against the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged defamatory remarks made on live television.

The suit filed before a Federal Capital Territory High Court on May 16, 2025, has Akpoti-Uduaghan as the sole defendant.

The government accused the senator of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person”, citing Section 391 of the penal code, CAP 89, laws of the federation, 1990.

The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

The list of witnesses shows that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; and former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, will testify during the trial.

