FG faults red listing, says UK travellers tested positive in Nigeria too

The Federal Government has faulted the red listing of the country by the United Kingdom following the discovery of three cases of Omicron variant of the Coronavirus Disease.

The position was stated by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on a live Channels TV programme on Sunday.

The Federal Government said it was imperative for the United Kingdom to appreciate the fact that its decision will have far reaching effect on not just the economy, but on families.

Ehanire said on Sunday Politics on Channels Television on Sunday: “We were not very happy when six countries in Sub-Saharan Africa were placed on a red list and the WHO also advised against putting each on the red list.

“From what we know about the COVID-19, there are many ways to manage it.

“And besides, not much is still known about the Omicron variant.

“We know, for example, that there have been no fatalities.

“There have also been no reports of very severe illness.

“Actually, the rationale for being so hasty in putting countries on the red list is not something that is very helpful.

Ehanire said the move was ill-advised as it would have multiple impacts on commerce, and disrupt activities during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He added: “It is going to disrupt commerce.

“It is going to disrupt family reunions.”

He explained that while Nigeria has detected the COVID-19 virus on travellers from the UK, the cases have not been confirmed to be the Omicron variant.

While reiterating that the placement of countries on the red list will not help in the global fight against the pandemic, Ehanire said Nigeria is anticipating the fourth wave of the disease.

“If every country were going to put other countries on the ban list, very soon you would have a large number of countries on your red list,” the Minister said, adding: “So, I do believe there are other ways of going about it.

“We in Nigeria do not regard banning flights and movements of people as particularly helpful and supportive.”