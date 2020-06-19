The Federal Government on Friday successfully evacuated 300 stranded Nigerians from Dubai, 56 others from Pakistan alongside four Pakistani in line with the new protocols for evacuation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle: @GeoffreyOnyeama.

Onyeama tweeted: “Eventually, 56 Nigerians and 4 Pakistanis were safely evacuated from Islamabad to Abuja on a chartered aircraft operated by TARCO AVIATION Co. Ltd.

“An Emirates flight from UAE conveying about 300 Nigerians is expected to land at about 3.55 p.m from Dubai.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new protocol for evacuation requires all returnees to undergo the Polymerase Chain Reaction testing within 72 hours.

They are also expected to go on 14 days self isolation.