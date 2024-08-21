FG endorses IPAC’s movie project on Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy

The Federal Government has endorsed a film project initiated by the Inter-Party Advisory Council’s (IPAC).

The film project titled: ‘Unbroken: Two and Half Decades,’ is a documentary highlighting Nigeria’s 25-year journey of uninterrupted democracy.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, lauded IPAC’s leadership for the initiative and emphasized the importance of preserving the nation’s emerging democracy and history.

He also advocated for the reintroduction of ‘History’ as a subject in school curricula.

“This is a historic effort by IPAC to document and preserve the nation’s democratic history. History should be reinstated in the school curriculum,” he stated.

Akume stated this when IPAC’s National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, led the council’s executive members to the Presidential Villa for a meeting on Wednesday.

The SGF assured them of government support to ensure the documentary reaches both older and newer generations of Nigerians.

In his remarks, Dantalle stated that the film project aims to rebrand Nigeria’s image by highlighting major achievements and challenges the country has faced since 1999.

He explained that it will be streamed on global platforms, including CNN, Netflix, and Amazon, to showcase Nigeria’s story to an international audience.

Also Read:

The IPAC chairman assured the Federal Government of a top-notch production that meets global standards.

Dan Nwanyanwu, Chairman of the Steering Committee on 25 Years of Democracy and the film project, underscored reasons why the government should prioritize the project nationally.

Additionally, IPAC Public Relations Consultant, Dr. Chris Oge Kalu, elaborated on the importance of the documentary, its timing, and the global platforms where it will be streamed, promising a positive image for Nigeria.

Post Views: 0