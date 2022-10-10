FG, ECOWAS, others partner to restore degraded ecosystem

Federal Government, ECOWAS and West Africa Biodiversity and Low Emissions Development (WABiLED), have collaborated to restore and transform the ecosystem in the community.

The stakeholders collaborated to deliberate on the ECOWAS Coordination Meeting for Upcoming 15th Conference of Parties to Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP-15), in Abuja on Monday.

The Minister of State for Environment, Udi Odum, while declaring the meeting open, said that the purpose of the gathering was to discuss how to work together for effective transformation of the ecosystem.

Odum also said that the government, ECOWAS and other stakeholders decided to collaborate to discuss the regional position and priority areas for sub-region on the CBD post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

“We can take the ambitious road and work together as a sub-region to choose a different path which is the path of conservation, restoration, transformation and sustainable use of our biodiversity.

“For indeed, our solutions are really in nature; if we do not act, we will soon reach tipping points that may cause irreversible destruction to nature and ultimately humankind,’’ he said.

Odum recalled that at the 14th conference of parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Sharm el Sheikh 2018, decision was taken for a sustainable transformation of the ecosystem.

He said that part of the decision was to have comprehensive and participation of the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

He said that the open ended inter-sessional working group was established to support the preparation of the post 2020 GBF.

According to him, the establishment of the working group is also for the post 2020 GBF to be implemented between the year 2021 and 2030.

HMye said that great progress had been made so far at the various meeting of the working group.