The Federal Government has earmarked N440 million for the construction and rehabilitation of Michika town water project in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the project would be executed through the North East Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project.

Michika local government area is among the seven areas overran by Boko Haram insurgency but recaptured in 2014 by Nigerian soldiers.

The other six areas include Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Hong and Gombi.

Maurice Vonubolki, the Adamawa Project Coordinator of the intervention, disclosed this during ongoing distribution of agricultural inputs and non-food items to insurgency affected communities in Michika on Tuesday.

Vonubolki said the water project was classified into two segments, including construction of new water supply plants, and treatment and rehabilitation.

He said: “The Federal Government in collaboration with World Bank through North East Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project has earmarked a total sum of N400 million for the construction of new water supply plant for Michika town in Michika Local Government Area.

“In addition, about N40 million was also approved for the rehabilitation of the Michika town water supply which include replacement of old pipes and laying new and standard water pipes.”

He said the construction would take off in early September 2019 and would last 12 months.

He also noted that under the project, the construction of Mubi-Vintim-Bazza road as well as other Government Secondary Schools in the area would equally start in September, this year.