The National Emergency Management Agency has donated relief materials to over 351 victims of 2019 flood disaster in three Local Government Areas of Kebbi.

The Director-General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, who was represented by the Head of NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, distributed the relief materials in Yauri Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Soleye said the materials were given to alleviate the sufferings faced by flood victims in the affected local government areas.

“We know that it will not be enough to take care of all what you lost, but just for you to know that the federal government is aware of your plight and commiserates with you,” he said.

Maihaja said that government would distribute 450 bags of rice, 220 bags of millets, 450 bags of beans among others to the 2018 flood victims in three local government areas of the state.

“An assessment was carried out by NEMA in conjunction with Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency and officials of affected LGAs.

“The areas are: Ngaski, Yauri and Shanga; where over 351 farmers affected by the 2019 flood in the areas,” he said.

The state Chairman of SEMA, Alhaji Sani Dododo, urged the beneficiaries to ensure they use the items for the purpose they were meant.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Musa Shehu, thanked the federal government and NEMA for assisting the victims.

