FG disengages NDDC sole administrator

The interim Sole Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission, Effiong Okon Akwa, has been relieved of his post.

A memo titled ‘NDDC sole Administrator relieved of appointment, was signed by Patricia Deworitshe, Director Press, Ministry of Niger Delta and made available to the press on Thursday.

Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the commission for the duration of the forensic audit into the operation of the NDDC which has now been concluded.

According to the memo, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved Akwa’s disengagement from his post with effect from Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The memo equally stated that Buhari has approved the constitution of a new management team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5 (2) of the NDDC Act 2000.

The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board, according to the statement, are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.