FG directs temporary shutdown of Itu-Ikot Ekpene highway

The Federal Government has announced the temporary closure of the Itu–Ikot Ekpene federal highway.

A statement signed by the Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Professor Eno J. Ibanga, said the closure is as directed by the Federal Controller of Works.

He explained that the closure is essential to facilitate the dualization of the remaining portion of the Odukpani–Itu–Ikot Ekpene Road spanning Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

With this development, the Commissioner said, “the Akwa Ibom State Government wishes to inform the general public that, effective Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the Ekim Itam Junction in Itu Local Government Area and Ibiakpan Junction in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area will be temporarily closed to traffic until further notice”.

In light of this, he stated that motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes:

“Travelers from Cross River State to Ikot Ekpene should use the Calabar–Itu dual carriageway via Itam, then connect to the Uyo–Ikot Ekpene Road.

“While those travelling from Ikot Ekpene to Cross River State should take the Ikot Ekpene–Uyo Road via Itam Junction, then link to the Calabar–Itu dual carriageway”.

Professor Ibanga said the “Ministry of Works and Fire Service, on behalf of the State Government, sincerely regrets any inconveniences caused by this development and solicits the public’s maximum cooperation

But residents of the area were all joyful about the news of the government to fix the road after long years of neglect.

They also expressed hope that the contractor will deliver a quality job and on time.

