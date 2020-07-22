The Federal Government has developed a strategic Blueprint to address the menacing challenge of millions of out of school children in the country.

The disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, while playing host to the Governor of Gombe, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in her office on Tuesday.

According to the Presidential Aide, the huge number of out of school children roaming the streets in Nigeria is a big challenge to both the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals and the overall development of the country.

Orelope-Adefulire said it was in response to this that the Federal Government developed a strategic blueprint to help move the children from streets to classrooms.

She said: “Nigeria signed up to the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 and has remained committed to its full implementation.

“But achieving Goal 4 on quality and inclusive education will remain a mirage if we do not first tackle the menace of out of school children.

“So, we have developed a strategic blueprint and currently working with the Nigerian Governors Forum and in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian and the Ministry of Education to bring a lasting solution to this challenge.”

Orelope-Adefulire, who expressed optimism that the efforts will bring about sustainable solution to the problem, however, pleaded with State Governments and other stakeholders to prioritise education as the real foundation for enduring development.

Yahaya assured of the commitment of his administration to the attainment of SDGs by the 2030 target date, noting that with the support of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, the state has been able to develop an integrated SDGs based Development Plan for Gombe.

Governor Yahaya added that the 10 years Development Plan will further enable the State avoid the pitfalls that were evident in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals by previous administrations, while also fast tracking all round developments in the State.